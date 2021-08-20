Corpus Christi family faces tragic toll after 3 loved ones died from COVID-19 within 2 weeks

Trista Navarro and her family are experiencing an unimaginable loss after she said her mother, sister, and aunt all died from COVID-19.

A Corpus Christi family has recently taken a tragic toll from the pandemic as cases continue to rise.

As you might imagine, they're struggling after six of their loved ones contracted COVID-19 with 3 of them dying from the virus within a span of two weeks.

Trista Navarro and her family are dealing with the unimaginable loss of not one, but three people they loved dearly.

"We were a close family. We were always together," said Navarro.

Trista said they got the first call on August 4. Her beloved aunt Leslie Martinez passed away after a hard fought battle.

"We lost her due to COVID. While losing her, my mom and my sister both went into ICU," said Navarro.

Trista's mother Melissa Villarreal was 47 years old. Trista's sister, Larysa was just 30.

"We got a call from the hospital saying for us to get over there, because we had to say our goodbyes to my mom," said Navarro.

Melissa passed away this Monday in the hospital.

Larysa lost her fight the very next day.

"We kept hearing they were okay. We had high hopes," said Navarro.

Sitting on a couch and going through pictures. Trista and family reflected on happier times.

They are all still numb from the heartbreaking loss as they are now left to plan funerals for their loved ones.

"Planning one funeral is hard, and we have to do three," said Navarro.

Larysa leaves behind 3 children ages 5, 4, and 7 months old.

The family is now doing everything they can to help care for the children.

"We never expected this." said Navarro.

Trista Navarro said her mom, sister, and aunt were unvaccinated and she has a message for others.

"This virus is no joke. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay safe," said Navarro.