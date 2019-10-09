CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man had to be rescued from the top of a local hospital after climbing up to the top of the cooling towers Tuesday 1 a.m. A 48-year-old mental patient managed to get out of memorial hospital and make the trek to the top. Investigators say he was being led to a scan room when he ran off. Firefighters brought in a ladder truck after the patient refused to come down. After a hour, the man was returned to the ground safely. No one was hurt in this rescue.







