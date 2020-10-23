Corpus Christi Firefighters CARE t-shirts sell out within four hours

The shirts raise money for local non profits, fire fighters and their families who are battling cancer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It only took 4 hours for the 2020 Fire Fighters C.A.R.E. t-shirts to sell out after their release Thursday.

They're always popular about this time every year. The shirts raise money for local non-profits and fire fighters and their families who are battling cancer.

A limited number of shirts went on sale today which sparked a long line of folks who showed up to the Corpus Christi Fire Fighters union hall on Ayers street this morning.

We're told they sold out by noon.

Organizers say they initially weren't going to be able to order the shirts this year because of the pandemic, but ultimately decided to print 1000 of them. They said they didn't want COVID-19 to get in the way of an important cause.

"On the local level, we have been treating a lot more of our fire fighters and their wives have been going to M.D. Anderson or hospitals in San Antonio. It's grown to the point where we are helping anywhere between 5-10 firefighters a year here locally," said Carlos Torres, president of the CC Fire Fighters C.A.R.E. campaign.

One of the new items this year were facemasks with the care campaign's logo on it.

If you missed out organizers say due to the high demand, they've ordered more shirts and hope to get them in by the end of next week.