CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Although the shutdown has been temporarily halted, people who were affected by it haven't been paid in over a month.

This includes the US Coast Guard Sector in Corpus Christi.

A marina in Flour Bluff figured what better way to help out these men and women than by gathering donations at their annual boat show.

"They have not stopped, they haven't got their checks, they're still doing their job to 100 percent," said Geoff Austin, organizer of the Bluff's Landing Boat Show.

Austin collaborated with his colleagues to organize a donation station at the job and a raffle. The money from tickets sold will go back to Coast Guard members and their families.

They're a blessing for us, and I don't ever wanna take it for granted just like our military, so we're doing something to help them out," he said.

For boaters, fishermen, and beach-goers, Geoff said the USCG is especially essential.

"People don't realize how important they are especially us living in a Coastal Town," Austin added.

Austin and his fellow boaters weren't the only groups collecting donations for the Coast Guard. The Corpus Christi Art Center spent a majority of their Friday gathering donations in their parking lot. Volunteers sorted through food, necessities, and monetary donations.

"We're all in this together; we're all Americans, we're all Texans, we should help out each other," NAS-CC Employee Eric Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez recalled when he went through a shutdown which is why he decided to help collect donations.

"I felt like it was part of my duty, civic duty, to come out here and make sure that the people that were affected by it get help," he explained.

The Art Center collected $2,200 in cash, over 50 gift cards, and thousands of dollars from Harrison's Landing, H-E-B and Walmart, combined.

As for the boat show, Geoff and his team will gather donations throughout the weekend. The show continues through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM and Sunday from 12:00 to 5:30 PM.

They're asking for all types of donations including money, gift cards and everyday essentials. Raffle tickets will also be available at the show. Bluff's Landing is located at 4242 Laguna Shores Road in Flour Bluff.