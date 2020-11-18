Corpus Christi International Airport makes modifications for safer Thanksgiving travel

Plan to depart from the local airport? There's a few things to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — April was the slowest month for air travel at the Corpus Christi International Airport. That's according to Kim Bridger-Hunt.

She's the marketing manager for CCIA.

She said after April traffic has picked up about 10 to 20 percent every month leading up to the most popular time of the year to fly, Thanksgiving

“Although we won’t see as many people in the terminal as we did Thanksgiving a year ago, we do expect it to be a busier week,” she said.

For those who do plan to travel by plane this Thanksgiving Bridger-Hunt said they can rest assured CCIA is doing everything to keep travelers safe.

That includes utilizing new technology.

“We installed something called pure air 3000 which are the small units that we put in the gated areas and in TSA that are helping put out air that kills germs and viruses," she said.

On top of using electrostatic sprayers to disinfect, re-configuring seating, and providing hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the airport.

Bridger-Hunt said as far as what flyers can and cannot bring that hasn't change except for one thing.

"TSA is allowing people to bring a larger 12 oz size of hand sanitizer so if you want to put that in your bag, so that you have it with you during your trip and not just a small one where you might run out," Bridger-Hunt said.