AUSTIN, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD is among 12 Texas districts that have been recognized for their outstanding programs with the release of Texas School Business magazine’s 13th Annual Bragging Rights 2019-20 special issue.

Bragging Rights, which calls for nominations and is published every December, recognizes school districts that have implemented programs that are bettering the lives of Texas’ students, schools and communities.

This year’s 12 honored districts and their innovative programs include:

· Boles ISD, VEX Robotics Team

· College Station ISD, Foods of Texas Class

· Corpus Christi ISD, Crisis Response Team

· Donna ISD, CODE: Girls

· Fort Sam Houston ISD, Flex Schedule

· Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Ambassador Program

· Merkel ISD, eSports Program

· Midway ISD, MMS Community and Beyond

· San Elizario ISD, STEM Curriculum

· San Saba ISD, P-TECH/ICIA Academy

· Tomball ISD, Multi-Tiered System of Support

· Wichita Falls ISD, UPSTART

“Nearly 200 nominations for school district programs across Texas poured in this year, and each one deserves to be noticed,” says Texas School Business Editorial Director Dacia Rivers. “It’s our hope that the 12 districts we chose to inspire others to follow in their footsteps. The mission of Texas School Business is to share the good news happening in Texas public schools, and there’s never a shortage of news-worthy school programs for us to cover.”

For 45 years, Texas School Business has served as the news magazine for public education in Texas. Since 2014, it has been produced by the Texas Association of School Administrators (www.tasanet.org).

To read the 13th Annual Bragging Rights issue online, visit www.texasschoolbusiness.com.

