Corpus Christi ISD welcomes students back to school for in-person learning

Adkins Middle School Principal Norma Cullen said 97 desks are filled with students on her campus. Come October 5, they hope to have about 400 students in-person.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fraction of CCISD students were welcomed back on campus today after being away for six months.



Outside of Adkins Middle School, buses and anxious parents dropped off dozens of students to begin in-person learning.



All the students were wearing masks and kept six feet apart. Before being ushered into the school, students received a visit from CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez.

Dr. Hernandez said starting with a small amount of students attending in-person, gives staff a good feel of what will and won’t work.

"Today will give us an idea of how many kids we have showing up to schools, what it is going to look like in the school, in the classroom and then we'll continue to make adjustments moving forward,” said Dr. Hernandez.

Adkins Principal Norma Cullum said this first day of school experience is new for everyone.

“I'm used to 800 plus students, so this is not as much as I’m used to, but excited to see them,” said Cullum.

As soon as students filed into the school, they were directed to go into their sectioned part of the campus divided by grade level. Navigating the hallways is similar to the rules of the road.

“We have marked our floor with the safe distancing and we've also made it a one way, so students always have to walk on the right side of the hallway,” said Cullum. “If they have a class down the middle, they'll have to go all the way around the pod to end up back in the front."