CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man will serve eight years in prison for creating his own form of child pornography called "morphing."

According to investigators, "morphing" is a form of child pornography where someone photoshops pictures of children onto the bodies of various porn actors and actresses. Investigators found over 31,000 images on 72-year-old Clifford Mecham Jr.'s computer.

Back in January, Mecham was found guilty of the crime. He will now serve eight years in federal prison and pay around $3,000 in restitution to the victims.