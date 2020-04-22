CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi has seen a huge increase in demand for its meals on wheels program.

There are around 15-hundred meals being served for curbside pick-up or home delivery.

The program is designed to offer people over the age of 60 a complete lunch Monday through Friday.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began the requests for meals has skyrocketed from hundreds to that 15-hundred mark.

“Obviously funding plays a big part in this and we are in communication with the area agency on aging and they are relating information from the state. as far as the funds that are available and how long we would be able to sustain the meal program at this level. " Said Lisa Oliver from the meals on wheels program.

If you're 60 years or older and would like are in need of food delivery you can call the program at 826-3150.