CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Please be a part of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History by helping with much-needed donations.

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History will be celebrating #GivingTuesday / #GivingCCmuseumDay on December 3rd.

They will be inspiring generosity by requesting help to preserve memories from the past for the future. The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History would like to update their precious older exhibits, and add special interactive features and other enhancements for visitors.

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History plans to raise $25,000 by December 31, 2019, to begin upgrades on their oldest exhibits.

About the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History:

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History engages and educates the public in science and history through exhibits and programming to inspire curiosity, understanding and an enduring thirst for knowledge. The Friends of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History (Friends) were established in 1974 as a philanthropic not-for-profit entity to assist the Museum by seeking grants, gifts and other funding.

The goal of the Friends is to provide a world-class museum experience that will engage and educate while improving the quality of life for our community and the Coastal Bend.

About #GivingTuesday:

#GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world.

#GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 3rd, and throughout the year.

Whether it’s making someone smile, helping your local museum to enhance exhibits and experiences, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give.

#GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity, and equity around the globe.

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History needs 1,000 people to donate $25 or more.

Would you like to help? Simply go to https://www.ccmuseum.com/givingtuesday/ to easily donate now.

