Corpus Christi NAACP chapter seeks young adult membership

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For 113 years – the NAACP has been fighting for civil rights, equality and justice. Now, it's taken on a new challenge. To inspire young minds in continuing the tradition of: uniting America.

NAACP Corpus Christi-Region President, Jeremy Coleman understands how crucial it is to make sure young people’s voices are heard.

"It's really important for me that our black constituents, especially coming up in election year, and our black young adults are really heavily visible and involved,” Coleman said.

Sometimes uncomfortable conversations are the start of having seats at the table that enables everyone's voices to be heard.

“You know, our ancestors were visible and involved," Coleman said.

Now his focus is to pass that same involvement and vision to the next generation.

"And I've read stories, I've gotten really passionate about reading books, and I'm seeing how, over the course of years, they just got together," Coleman said. "They shared and pushed and they were out in the community. They were out doing community service work."

Coleman's involvement began within his church. Over the course of time he's continued advocating for people's rights. He understands on a state level, there is a broader range and ability to make a change with programs. That said, Coleman now has been tapped to expand his leadership and guidance.

National Board Member & Texas State NAACP President, Gary Bledsoe, understands that young adults play a vital role when it comes to change.

"We need to understand that young people bring so much value to the table, that we need to have them there with us because you don't know who's going to have the best idea with the octogenarian where there's going to be the young adult," Bledsoe said. "We need to have everyone involved to make the right decision for our state, for our nation, for our community, for our country."

Young people bring enthusiasm and great wisdom to movements. Reaching young adults and steering them towards NAACP membership is paramount.

“The challenge I can say, which is a good one is just actually getting Corpus Christi motivated to get on board with it," Coleman said. "And what I mean by that our membership, because that's my plan,” Coleman said.

