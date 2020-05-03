Spring break is just around the corner and this means an influx of tourists at the beaches, lakes and pools. Water safety is stressed and at the Corpus Christi Natatorium, families can sign up for swimming lessons.

The Natatorium is located just off of Kostoryz and Saratoga Blvd and is an indoor Olympic-Style pool. Providing multiple lanes for open swim and instructors encouraging residents to build a passion for swimming. Not to mention admission is free for all city pools.

High quality instruction is taught at the Corpus Christi Natatorium. From lifeguard certifications to private swim lessons, services are available from the City of Corpus Christi for all ages. Prices range with particular classes and age groups. For more information on hours of operation and swim lessons, head over to their website listed below.

CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI