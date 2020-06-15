CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The fight to end racism and injustice is ongoing.

3News Marissa Cummings recently spent some time with some local black men and women who were raised during the civil rights movement. She shares the message they want everyone to hear.

Before we can move forward it's important to look at how far we've come and where we are now.

Sylvia Tryon Oliver is currently the president of the Black Chamber of Commerce.

Being a Corpus Christi native Oliver says she remembers a time when the city was segregated.

"Right here on leopard street were the movie theaters they would allow us to go in but we had to go to the balcony. In that balcony you could find every insect or animal or whatever that was up there, but you had a choice you either go or not go." Said Oliver.

Although Oliver says racism doesn't exist so blatantly here anymore that doesn't mean it's gone.

"By comparison to some of the larger metropolitan areas we have it good,but racism is racism no matter what whether you have a population of 100 or 100,000 or a million. It's still the same thing. It's hurtful." Said Oliver.

Tina butler is the president of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education in Corpus Christi.

Butler says nowadays outside of police brutality and explicit injustice on a daily basis racism can manifests in ways like this.

"I personally have encountered it going to certain businesses and being followed versus the person that was probably actually stealing that didn't look like me." Said Butler.

So how is it going to change?

"Getting representation on city council, getting representation on the school board. Getting representation on the port authority we have no representation and that makes it difficult for our voices to be heard." Said Pastor of Brooks Ame Worship Center Adam Carrington.

Brooks Ame Worship Center is the only church in the Hillcrest neighborhood, a predominantly black community in Corpus Christi.

Carrington says it's also important for people to just talk more with people who don't look like them.

"There are people who will never know what racism feels like because they do not walk in my skin or my shoes. They will never ever understand and the best way we can try to get people to understand is if we sit down and have a conversation." Said Carrington.