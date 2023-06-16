Corpus Christi physicians share warning as confirmed Texas cases of fungal meningitis increase following surgeries done in Mexico

The outbreak is linked to two cosmetic surgery clinics across the border. The CDC said anyone who got surgery in Matamoros this year should see a doctor.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has updated the number of confirmed cases of fungal meningitis infections among Texans to six.

The life threatening outbreak has been linked to surgeries done in Matamoros, Mexico.

The outbreak is linked to two cosmetic surgery clinics across the border. The CDC said anyone who got surgery with an epidural in Matamoros between Jan 1, to now should seek medical care immediately.

Garrett Robinson's wife Lauren died after battling the infection she was linked to a cosmetic procedure done in Mexico. He spoke with our sister station in Beaumont, Texas last month when she was in the hospital.

"I just want people to know, tell your wife no. Women, if you don't have a man to tell you, no," he said.

So far, four people from Texas have tragically died and there are many more Texans who are being monitored after getting surgery across the southern border but have not yet shown any symptoms.

Local emergency physician Dr. Kim Onufrak at Surepoint ER said the infection is not transmitted from person to person.

"Fungal meningitis is a fungus infection in the spinal fluid, what these patients are doing are going to Mexico and they are getting epidural to perform these procedures, and getting these anesthetics into their spine, it's a fungal infection," she said. "So really the main symptoms its fever, headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, sensitivity to light and confusion."

Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele who said it's important for people who might have had an elective surgery in Mexico to reach out to their physician and not wait until you feel ill.

"The mortality rate is extremely high so if you wait until you are very ill it will be much more difficult to treat," he said.

