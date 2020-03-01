CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police responded to a call of an armed man trying to get into a home along Harbor Lights near Paul Jones Avenue early Friday morning.

Upon arrival the family told officers that the 29-year old man busted into the home and took off with the 5-year old girl.

Police began the search for the child and was found safe a short time later.



"I believe that he knew that the police were coming, he went and dropped off the child with someone else and then that person called us to let us know that they had the child" said Lieutenant Cody Harrison.



Police are still looking for the man. He is facing burglary and assault charges and possibly child endangerment.

