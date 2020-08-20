Corpus Christi Police arrest three aggravated robbery suspects

August 18 Corpus Christi Police were dispatched to three aggravated robberies.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 17-year-old David Calvillo, 17-year-old Robert Flores and 17-year-old Haylee Hernandez have been arrested by Corpus Christi Police and charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Robbery.

On August 18 at 3:48 a.m. Corpus Christi police were dispatched to an aggravated robbery at 6000 block of S Padre Island drive.

Police say when they arrived, they were told two Hispanic males entered the location armed.

According to police “the male with the shotgun fired one round inside the store and proceeded to take an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The two then left the store in an unknown direction of travel.”

Later at 4:04 a.m. as officers investigated, they were dispatched to another aggravated robbery on the 200 block of NAS. According to police when they arrived, they were informed “two Hispanic males matching the description from the first robbery entered the location. One of the males discharged the shotgun inside the store and the pair were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.”

At 4:19 a.m. officers were still investigating both robberies and dispatched to another on the 14000 block of S Padre Island Drive.

Police say when they arrived, they were notified similar information to before.

According to police they were told “two Hispanic males matching the description from the first two robberies entered the store with a shotgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. One of the suspects smashed the glass countertop and were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects were seen leaving the location in a white in color passenger car.”

After the last aggravated robbery an officer noticed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle near the third robbery.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered three individuals. 17-year-old David Calvillo, 17-year-old Robert Flores and 17-year-old Haylee Hernandez.

According to police the passengers matched the descriptions of those involved in the aggravated robberies.

Police say they discovered loose cash and shot gun shells.

Before transporting the suspects to the City Detention Center police say they discovered “Haylee Hernandez and Robert Flores have a 1-year-old child that was left at home with a juvenile family member.”