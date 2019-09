CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are working to clear up the scene at the Valley Motel on the 5300 block of Leopard Friday morning following an overnight shooting.



Officers say it was just after 4:30 a.m. when they found a 34-year old woman deceased. No other injuries were reported.



Details are limited at this time. We ask that you stay with three news as we work to bring you the latest details and developments.

