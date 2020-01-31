CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to shooting Friday morning in the 4500 block of Kirkwood Drive at Mahan Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his back.

According to police, the wound was a graze, and the victim was treated at the scene. The victim was not taken to the hospital.

The victim was arrested for unrelated warrants. Officers recovered a gun and found drugs at the home.

AFT agents were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

