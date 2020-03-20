CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) is changing its operations as efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic ramp up.

Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said he is making adjustments to procedure in response to the coronavirus threat but said they will still enforce the law during this time.

"Over the next two weeks we will be limiting our contact with the public, this does not mean we will be diminishing our services," the chief said.

According to the chief, calls about minor crimes that do not require an officer response or crimes that are not in progress will be handled by phone or with an online report.

You can file a police report here: https://www.cctexas.com/services/public-safety/make-police-report

They will keep responding to the most serious calls for service, including those when a person's property or life is at risk. They will also keep arresting people, including for misdemeanor crimes.

The lobby of the CCPD headquarters has been secured and is restricted to prevent unnecessary contact. Phones will be provided for those visiting and admission will be allowed for those with a need, police said.