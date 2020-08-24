Corpus Christi police prisoner transport van involved in rollover crash

The accident occurred just after midnight at the intersection of north Tancahua and Lipan streets.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police prisoner transport van was involved in an overnight accident.

The accident occurred just after midnight at the intersection of north Tancahua and Lipan streets.

Just down the street from the Nueces County Jail. Few details have been released at this point, officers on the scene declined to comment on the details of the accident.



There were two vehicles involved and the police van did roll onto its side. Paramedics did respond to the scene, but there is no word this morning if any passengers were in the van or if anyone else was taken to the hospital.