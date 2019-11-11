CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police have been diligently investigating a viral video depicting a young toddler girl being physically abused by a woman ever since it was brought to their attention last week.

Since then, people in the community have sent in screenshots and tips hoping to bring the woman in the video to justice.

The department now has an update on the case.

Investigators say all of the information gathered in this case indicates the video was filmed over one year ago in Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Corpus Christi investigators are working to identify the specific location in Mexico so the Child Protective Services equivalent in Mexico can intervene and investigate the crime.