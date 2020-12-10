Corpus Christi Public Works Department working to improve local roads

The department is asking the community to be patient with them as they continue to work towards the repairs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The department spent time re-training all staff members on specific applications and processes, including using a new sustainable method for repairing potholes.

They're now using what they call "hot mix asphalt" and incorporating "blitz periods" which is when the department puts all their crews on pothole repairs.



The department recently finished a "blitz" and the director of public works says they completed more than twenty-five-hundred pothole repairs during that time.



Director Richard Martinez says the repairs are just a part of a much bigger goal they're working to reach.

“Picture zero to one hundred, seventy as a passing score. We’re at fifty seven for network of our condition and so what we've seen, what we've put out over the last eight months and our contractors working plus us,” said Martinez. “We're looking at our next two years with our infrastructure plan, we're gonna be at a 60.”

Martinez says they're asking the community to be patient with them as they continue to work towards the repairs.

