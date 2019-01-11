CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A recent study conducted by Veterans United Home Loans has found that Corpus Christi is one of the best places to live for veteran homebuyers.

The city of Corpus Christi ranks at number 12 out of 100 when it comes to having enticing qualities for veterans when purchasing a home.

Veterans United Home Loans has conducted the study for the past four years.

The company compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities, looking at factors like economic wellness, employment, availability or VA benefits and quality of life for veterans.

