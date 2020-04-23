CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of the federal two-trillion-dollar cares act passed in Washington last month the city of Corpus Christi is getting nearly two and a half million dollars for struggling families.

Tuesday city council approved a program to distribute the funds to eligible families that can prove a loss of income.

The salvation Army and Corpus Christi Hope House are now taking applications from residents who need help with rent, mortgage and utilities.

The organizations have 800 thousand dollars each to hand out as part of a community development block grant.

“Recently an award letter was given to us and so we put together a program on how those dollars can be used and what we had in mind the average working person the working families of Corpus Christi.” Said city manager Peter Zanoni.

Council also approved plans for an emergency solution grant for the rest of the funds.

300 thousand will go to senior care to help with meals for senior citizens.

120 thousand to the health district for medical supplies and 500 hundred thousand to homeless equipment and supplies.

To receive help and apply for assistance you can call the Salvation Army or Corpus Christi Hope house.

Salvation Army - $800,000

To Apply: 361-884-9497

Corpus Christi Hope House - $800,000

To Apply: 361-852-2273