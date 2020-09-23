Corpus Christi organization wants to know what YOU would like to change in the community

CCREDC is looking for ways to improve the community. Click to find out how you can get involved.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation (CCREDC) is set to launch a survey in coming weeks to give the community an opportunity to express way they fell the area could grow in the future. President and CEO of the organization, Iain Vasey, says they will be looking for answers from people about what they like and don't like about the area. The information is then going to be used to give county and city leaders actual data on what people are wanting from their community.

"As an economic development outfit, we really were really good transactional outfit we are good at putting deals together. But this is more transformational one of the issues of a community that we kind of want to put our finger on the pulse of its understand what people are expecting in the new economy post COVID,” said Vasey.