CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of residents were up bright and early Wednesday to have breakfast with Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle.

It was a special event aptly titled "Breakfast with the Chief", which serves as the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Corpus Christi Police Foundation, a group that helps pay for extra equipment and training for police officers.

The Foundation helps provide things that the police department cannot normally afford, such as extra bullet-proof vests and even the department's Sky Watchtowers.

Markle said the event is also about bringing the community and its police officers together.

"We're part of the community. We're not a stand-alone organization, we're part of the community," Markle said. "Our officers, our staff, all those folks, we live in the same neighborhoods. Kids go to the same schools. We all want the same things."

There has been no word yet as to how much money was raised at the event.