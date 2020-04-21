CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some federal money is on the way to help with mortgage, rent and utility payments for Corpus Christi residents.

The City Council gave staff the go-ahead to prepare applications for grant funding and more than $800,000 from HUD Emergency Solutions Grants.

Rudy Betancourt, Director of the City's Housing and Urban Development Division, says the money could help residents pay bills from six months to a year, if they qualify.

3News asked Betancourt when the program will begin, this is what he had to say:

"With today's approval by City Council, now what we have to wait for with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, is a congressional release of the fund and then HUD will follow that up with direct agreements with the city and with HUD directly, so, we're still probably a couple weeks away from this, but we'll start communication as soon as possible," Betancourt said.

He says people will submit applications to the Salvation Army and Corpus Christi Hope House. The organizations have been named the administrators of the grant program.

The city will publicize the application process before the program begins.

