CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Corpus Christi Police, the suspect has been identified as 26 year old Gavino Ybarra of 5'08" height and 130 pounds.

Detectives believe Gavino could be responsible for at least four robberies in the city's westside.

According to police, the most recent robbery took place just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at the La Paletera on Morgan Avenue and South Port in Bonilla Plaza. Police said they do not know if the suspect displayed a weapon because of conflicting reports.

Police believe the suspect in Wednesday's robbery could be the suspect behind three other robberies along the 2700 block of Morgan at CVS, McDonald's, and Walgreens.

If you have any information that can help police locate this suspect, call them at 361-886-2600.

