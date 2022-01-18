Corpus Christi set to have own version of popular Monopoly board Game

From Jan. 18, until March 9 -- you can help shape the board.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you any good at monopoly? One of the world's most popular board games is set to immortalize Corpus Christi and our landmarks in our own rendition of the game.

The company behind this will be having a press conference tomorrow at the Corpus Christi Visitor Center.

From Jan. 18, until March 9 -- you can help shape the board.

You can list your favorite locations on the official board email address -- they'll even have some prizes up for grabs if you choose to participate.

