Summer represents long days of sunlight and temperatures near the triple digits. Technically, the summer season is coming to an end. September 23rd marks the autumn equinox. This is when the sun is directly over the equator. Equinox is a technical term to show we’re entering the time of year where daytime and nighttime are equal. In fact, at 2:53 AM CDT local time, we’ll be entering the beginning of fall or the autumn equinox. While fall usually represents cooler temperatures, cold fronts, and a change in color within leaves, here in south Texas, our climate works differently.

KIII Staff

On average, we see our first “cold front” here in south Texas between October and November. There are anomalous years where we may see them later or sooner. Well this year, it may be later. The Climate Prediction Center sends out long range forecasts as short as 6-12 days and as long as 3-4 months in advance. For south Texas, our high temperatures look to stay “above average” for the next couple weeks and maybe even the next few months. Now, what does that exactly mean?

In October, on average, our high temperature will range from 87 degrees to 80 degrees from start to finish. If we’re trending above average, temperatures in the afternoon could be near 90 or slightly above. Now, when we transition into November and December, our average high temperatures will dip down into the 70s and into the 60s. If we’re still expected to trend above average, this could mean high temperatures remaining in the 70s or even the 80s in the afternoons. These don’t take into consideration cold fronts that can push through anytime. However, when you see, “above average”, it’s important to note what month you’re in and what your average temperatures are depending on your city. Depending on your climate, average highs and lows can vary.

Based on current weather patterns and the climate prediction center predicting an “above average” next few months, our next “cold front” could be a month or two away. Always keep up with the forecast at Channel 3 and we’ll let you know if anything changes in our area.