Corpus Christi woman found not guilty in nursing student's 2018 murder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County jury found Thelma Villarreal not guilty in the 2018 shooting homicide of 21-year-old Alexandra Winfree.

Trial began Wednesday in Judge Missy Medary's 347th District Court and resumed Thursday morning, with witnesses giving testimony along with Villarreal herself.

Villarreal's defense team said the shooting was done in self defense.

Jurors reached a not-guilty verdict Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting, which happened on Dec. 29 of 2018, stemmed from a disturbance at the Homecrest Street residence. When officers arrived at the scene they found Winfree with gunshot wounds to her upper torso. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police said Villarreal was arrested later that day. Her trial was originally scheduled to happen in 2019 but faced multiple delays. Villarreal's requests for a reduced bond were also denied in October of that year.

