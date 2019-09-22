CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Other city's, they have cat festivals and I've never heard of a cat festival here in Corpus Christi."

So boutique owner Christina O’Donnell took it upon herself to make it happen in the coastal bend.

The festival showcased vendors with cat related crafts, a room was dedicated to lounging in peace with the kitties, and people were encouraged to dress up.



“I literally had a hot pink spray can in the garage and I had some white paint,” attendee, Anna Hammett said.



Add cats ears, fangs and voila!

Hammett is a cat lover and said they just understand her on a different level.



“It senses how you feel and sort of tries to comfort you when your sad,” she said



And they seemed to make 8-year-old Kirin Hill really happy.



“They are like one of my favorite things in the world,” she said.



Kirin has a long list of reasons as to why she loves cats.



“Cats can actually see ten times better than humans and their sense of smell is really good, but not as good as dogs,” she said.



But the most important reason?



”’Cause they are so cute,” Kirin said.



Vendors and some attendees donated cat food that will go towards a local animal shelter.