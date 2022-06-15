Corpus Christi's laid-back lifestyle is attracting international visitors, tourism expert says

2021 was a record-breaking year for tourism for the city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is a great season to visit the city's beaches, enjoy seafood, and take in the vibe of the Coastal Bend.

America Segura with Visit Corpus Christi is excited about the exposure the city is having. She said, "We're expecting for this summer to be one of the strongest travel seasons ever for Corpus Christi."

But with the way gas prices are looking, one may assume to see more flights coming into town versus people driving to visit, but Segura said that may not be the case.

"Airline prices are also at an all time high. And that's due, of course to the fuel prices," Segura said. "So we expect to actually see a similar mix of drive market as well as flying visitors."

The city is even attracting international visitors. Segura visited a trade show last week where she collected new data.

"It was really awesome to be able to showcase Corpus Christi, and keep it as a top of mind destination to these buyers so that they can refer people here, bring in tour groups, and all of that good stuff," Segura said.

Cities like Denver are also looking at Corpus Christi as a great beach destination. Segura feels that Corpus Christi is the 'Gulf Coast Capital.'

"Overnight hotel stays and lodging revenue in Corpus Christi continued to lead all the other Texas coastal destinations, which include Galveston, South Padre Island, Port Aransas and Rockport, among others," Segura said.

Through marketing, the more exposure the city gets, the better.

"We’re seeing national coverage of different beaches, national coverage of our different attractions," Segura said. "So it's definitely awesome to see that influx come in from those efforts."

