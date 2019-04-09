CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The personal finance website, Wallet Hub, released it's annual report on the best and worst cities to drive in and out 100 cities, Corpus Christi came in at number seven.

"The best place to drive? No way. No way." driver Walter Blackborn said. "That's crazy, are you bluffing or."

"That's cool and all," Moore said. "Have you seen some of the drivers though?"

"Haha I don't know who's been doing the survey but I don't think so," Hector Gonzalez.

Shock was the reaction 3 News got from drivers Tuesday when we told them about Corpus Christi's newest designation the 7th driver friendly city in the nation according to Wallethub.com

The website looked at thirty different factors of driver friendliness ranging from average gas prices, to traffic, to auto repair shops per capita.

Here's how Corpus Christi ranked.

Out of 100 cities, Corpus Christi had the 4th lowest average gas prices, first in average parking rates,

12th in accident likelihood, and 21st in the rate of car thefts.

And when it comes to the headache that is traffic, Corpus Christi ranked 36th for the annual hours spent in congestion.

Three News asked people who didn't agree with the rankings what they see out on the road.

"Here? I almost got rear ended right now coming over here I mean and I had my signal lights and everything but they don't pay attention." hector Gonzalez said.

"The cell phone use is out of control and it's just ridiculous," driver Jim Sweeney said.

The three least driver friendly places in the U.S. were Philadelphia., Oakland, and Detroit.

Something the study didn't look at was street conditions and construction.