CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time for some 'boot scootin boogie' and some barbecue.

The 35th Annual Cottonfest is happening in Robstown at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds.

The event features live music, gigs for the kids, and plenty of traditional Texas food.

Organizers say Cottonfest is unique because it can be enjoyed by so many in the area.

"Also we're in a rural areal, we have Sinton, Banquete, all the surrounding area. Odom, that all have quick access, we are central, easy to get here we here to just have fun like everybody else", said Letty Jimenez of Planning Committee for the 35th Annual Cottonfest.

