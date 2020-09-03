It's almost time for San Antonio's biggest party. Fiesta is slated to start in less than six weeks, but the question remains, will anyone show?

"I think it could be canceled," Alberto Gonzales said. For the Fiesta medal business owner, that might hurt.

Like many San Antonians Gonzales and his family are heavily tied to the city's signature event that helps raises thousands of dollars every year for area charities.

Last year a group of Gonzales' medals managed to raise $18,000 to split between six charities last year.

So as San Antonio gears up for another wave of quarantined travelers, many can't help but wonder, will the cautionary forgo Fiesta?

"There might be a lower turnout," Gonzales said. "I think it will also be really impactful on the local non-profits and a lot of people that depend on Fiesta this time of year for their income or their fundraising."

Right now Fiesta officials say the party is still on.

The organization released a statement on Friday after SXSW was canceled saying:

The entire Fiesta® San Antonio organization is working with the City of San Antonio and public health officials to keep up with developments related to COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus day by day, hour by hour. Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our Fiesta guests and community. We are taking some extra steps at Fiesta events, and as of now, Fiesta 2020 is going forward as planned.

Gonzales hopes it stays that way but says if it does get canceled San Antonio will find a way to keep the party going.

"I think there's going to be local businesses that are going to come together like we always do in San Antonio and party with a purpose."