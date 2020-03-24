CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — County-By-County Breakdown

Nueces County: 47

Aransas County: 1

Bee County: 0

Kleberg County: 2

San Patricio County: 4

Brooks County: 0

Refugio County: 0

Jim Hogg County: 0 positive cases, 2 test results pending

Jim Wells County: 2

Duval County: 0

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON EACH CASE, CLICK HERE.

NUECES COUNTY

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials have reported a total of 47 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Nueces County.

27 cases have been determined to be travel-related. 4 were determined to be person-to-person, 8 community transmission, and 8 are still under investigation.

There have still been 0 deaths from COVID-19 in Nueces County.

23 cases are male, and 24 are female.

The affected age groups include:

0-19: 0

20-29: 7

30-39: 6

40-49: 11

50-59: 7

60-69: 9

70-79: 6

80-89: 1

90+: 0

15 new tests were given Friday in Nueces County. An additional 230 have been given inside of hospitals with 0 test results reported thus far. 183 tests have been administered by private commercial labs and results are pending, resulting in 505 tests total in Nueces County.

You can see the full numbers from officials here.

To watch the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County's updates at 5 p.m. daily, visit their YouTube channel here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: