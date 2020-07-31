County Commissioners extend Nueces County Emergency Declaration

The declaration clears the way for work and reimbursement for cleanup costs related to Hurricane Hanna.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today County Commissioners extended the 7-day old emergency declaration for Nueces County because of Hurricane Hanna.

The declaration clears the way for work and reimbursement for cleanup costs related to the storm.

County Judge Barbara Canales say instead of beginning debris removal, they are allowing a company contracted by the general land office to conduct some of the clean to avoid waiting on reimbursement for the county to manage cleanup.

Canales says today's emergency declaration extension is separate from the COVID-19 disaster declaration. Another part of the hurricane declaration is closing a small part of the beach around bob hall pier.

“It is a small section. You can still access the beach many other ways. It's just that this area is very unsafe because of the large chunks of asphalt parking lot, wood, just tons and tons of debris. So that piece is specifically restricted to the vehicles and pedestrians,” said Judge Canales.