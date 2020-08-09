County commissioners to look at economic assessment study proposal for grants to help with flooding and drainage in the Coastal Bend.

One of the grants could allow for a break water to be built in front of North Beach, Port Aransas, Rockport and Ingleside.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday county commissioners are going to be looking at a proposal to pay for half of a 64-thousand-dollar economic assessment study that could help get hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to help with flooding and drainage along our coastline.

Nationally known and Texas based economist Ray Perryman will be looking at the area's in and around the port, north beach, Hillcrest and the sea district.

County leaders are hoping to use that economic information to strengthen their bid to get nine grants they are hoping to secure through the community development block grant program.

One of those grants could allow for a break water to be built in front of North Beach, Port Aransas, Rockport and Ingleside.

"The reason we need this economic impact assessment is because I wanna use this to leverage getting some really strong grants," said Perryman.

The grant program that the county is going for runs thru the general land office. They are dollars that are meant to be used as part of the Hurricane Harvey recovery.