County employees including Nueces County Judge self-isolating after potential exposure to COVID-19

County officials reported yesterday that a person working in the courthouse tested positive and is currently self-isolating at home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales is one of many county employees who are self-quarantining this morning after a fellow staff member tested positive.

Out of precaution, courthouse employees, Judge Canales and those who were on duty in the emergency operations center during Hurricane Hanna are self-quarantining and will be tested.