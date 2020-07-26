Couple riding out storm on boat in marina rescued by Coast Guard

Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha says the couple wanted to ride the storm.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE 10:00 PM:

The couple who wanted to ride the storm has been rescued by the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard rescued the couple by helicopter.

AS OF 9:00 PM:

Corpus Christi Firefighters were dispatched to Marina Del Sol Marina, in regards to a boat rescue.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha says a couple was on a boat in the Marina. Chief Rocha said they spoke with the couple and they are choosing to ride out the storm on their boat.

Chief Rocha says the couple is okay and they are in communication with them.

Viewer Josh Reed submitted this video of debris at the marine near Cole Park in downtown Corpus Christi.





Here's a look at Marina Del Sol via Google Earth:

