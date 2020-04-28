CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coventure19 is working to support students working on non-profit initiatives during the COVID-19 era with small, one-time grants.

Coventure19 Our mission is to support and inspire the next generation of student leaders with one-time donations to not-for-profit initiatives in healthcare, education, technology, and other fields that advance us all.

Sara Surani, founder and local graduate from Veterans Memorial high school visited with First Edition to explain how the program works, who it is geared toward and who truly benefits.