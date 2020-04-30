BOERNE, Texas — The coronavirus made the class of 2020 give up a lot. From their final sports season, to graduation, and even prom.



One family in Boerne did not want their high school senior to lose out on the once in a lifetime experience. So, they made their own one-of-a kind prom.

“We were very excited the entire year. It's something that we were really looking forward to.” Said high school senior Skylar Burnette.

Skyler Burnette and her friends like many high school seniors were ready for prom.

Their prom was originally scheduled for April 18th. Since the coronavirus pandemic canceled their real prom there was a change of plans.

“Me and my friends were having a zoom party the day that prom was supposed to be. We were all getting dressed up, we were all going to just hang out. I thought that I was going to spend the entire night in my room personally.” Said Skyler.

Skyler and her friends used the video chat app to make the best out of a bad situation by creating their own zoom prom.

Her parents, inspired by their daughter's up-beat attitude decided to take it an extra step.

They created a quarantine prom to make sure Skyler still had a memorable night.

“My mom had told me to come downstairs since I was dressed up, she wanted to take some pictures of me then I kinda realized what was going on. So, my dad was dressed in a tuxedo and my mom was still dressed casually which kind of got me confused at first and then I saw the decorations around, and I realized what was happening." Said Skyler.

Her parents told her that they were having a date night, but they were planning the night for Skyler.

“It was very sweet of my parents to do that. It made me feel so much better about everything that's going on.” Said Skyler.

Neighbors also pitched in to help by giving different decorations to her parents.

Although COVID-19 has affected her senior year Skyler has been staying positive and seeing the bright side of things.

“I'm very grateful for the time I did have in my senior year, the beginning of it. I am disappointed that the end of my senior year has not exactly been what I was expecting it to be, but I do understand that this is for public safety and health.” Said Skyler.

Skyler has a message for high school seniors that may be feeling stressed and missing school.

“My advice to other seniors would be to try to find the positive in everything, just keep your head held high we're all in this together. Every senior is going through something right now and I’m praying for all of them and I hope that they can continue to look on the bright side of things.” Said Skyler.

Skyler will be attending the University of the Incarnate Word to double major in psychology and theatre.