COVID-19 Cases are continuing to rise in the Coastal Bend. Health officials warn residents this is wide spread.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A warning from some of the Coastal Bend's top health officials. as the number of coronavirus cases across our state continue to rise.

There has been over 5,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported and 28- deaths the numbers part of a statewide 14-day average.

Meanwhile here in Nueces County the rising number of cases is worrying some of the Coastal Bends top health officials as our area prepares for an influx of visitors for the Fourth of July holiday.

There is word tonight that the virus in our area is in fact wide-spread. Health experts warning beach goers, that you can get it there too if you don't follow precautions.

Folks heading to the beach or any other celebration this Fourth of July are being asked to keep social distancing a top priority.

This as the city experiences a spike in numbers related to COVID-19.

"Please this is the message today, this is the message this week, stay at home if possible wear a mask whenever you leave your home, wash your hands as much as possible." Said Annette Rodriguez, Nueces County Health Director.

Rodriguez spoke by phone with city leaders from her home during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

That's because she is isolating herself due to exposure with a family member who tested positive.

Rodriguez is one of over 150 city employees who are taking the same precautions after contact with someone who has COVID-19.

"Many departments have staff members who have COVID even our own health director is out for 14 days." Said City Manager Peter Zanoni.

"That is why we say assume when you go into a grocery store or a mall that there are other people have so what are you doing to protect yourself." Said Rodriguez.



Right now a person who tests positive is asked a number of questions to focus in on where they were exposed. The questions include if they have been to any big events like birthday parties or a graduation.

"Were trying to ask all the right questions, there are a lot of them, people want to know are they getting it from the beaches? The answer is yes. I've talked to some of these individuals who said people from San Antonio came down and didn't tell me they had it, and we had been sharing a bottle." Said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says it is important for those who test positive to self quarantine for 14 days and to make sure members of their household do the same.