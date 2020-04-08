COVID-19 cases in Coastal Bend nursing homes continue to rise

12 out of 15 nursing homes in Nueces County are retesting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The coronavirus outbreak in area nursing homes continues to grow. 3News learned that there is so much COVID testing taking place at nursing facilities around town that the state has had to come into assist.

Director of the City-County Health Department Annette Rodriguez said nursing homes have been testing and retesting often as they continue to see more positive cases. Today it was announced that 12 out of 15 nursing homes in Nueces County are retesting.

“What they're having to do right now is to retest," Rodriguez said. "So the state is coming in because they've had positives and they're coming in to health and human services is bringing in some individuals to help all the nursing homes to retest. Many of them have been re-testing every week and every two weeks."

Rodriguez said one interesting fact about the testing is that nine out of every 10 positive cases involve people who are asymptomatic and not showing any signs of COVID.