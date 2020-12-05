CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today Governor Greg Abbott extended his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties due to COVID-19.

The declaration was originally issued March 13 and extended on April 12. The declaration provides Texas with several resources to help residents as the state continues to battle the virus.

Governor Abbott stated, "As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority remains the health and safety of all Texans," said Governor Abbott. "By extending the disaster declaration, we are ensuring that Texas has the resources and capabilities in place to safely and strategically open the state while containing the spread of this virus. As we move forward in our response, I urge all Texans to continue following the health and safety guidelines laid out by the CDC and Texas’ team of medical experts.”