CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 drive thru testing is set to take place Tuesday, May 19 at Port Aransas City Hall.

The drive thru testing is hosted by County Commissioner Brent Chesney.

The testing is for those who have symptoms of the virus. Residents must register for testing.

Registration starts Monday, May 18. Residents can call 512-883-2400 or online. Residents are asked to use the entrance on the cut off road.