The Centers for Disease Control ad Prevention is responding to an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (COVID-19).

The outbreak first started in Wuhan, China, but cases have been identified in a growing number of other locations internationally, including the United States.

Texas currently has 10 coronavirus testing labs in operation, including one in Tyler.

Our team in Atlanta, Georgia, visited a COVID-19 testing facility to see what goes into a coroanavirus test.

Check out the video above for more.

