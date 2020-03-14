The Centers for Disease Control ad Prevention is responding to an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (COVID-19).
The outbreak first started in Wuhan, China, but cases have been identified in a growing number of other locations internationally, including the United States.
Texas currently has 10 coronavirus testing labs in operation, including one in Tyler.
Our team in Atlanta, Georgia, visited a COVID-19 testing facility to see what goes into a coroanavirus test.
Check out the video above for more.
