COVID-19 outbreak at Kingsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

16 employees and two residents tested positive for the virus. 17 employees are self-isolating.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 at the center.

16 employees and two residents tested positive for the virus. The two residents are currently at CHRISTUS Spohn Hopistal-Kleberg.

17 employees are currently self-isolating. According to the City of Kingsville all residents and employees will be retested Monday, July 27.

The city also "the facility is sanitized every hour, the facility has scheduled a deep disinfection with Health and Human Services for Monday, July 20."





For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.