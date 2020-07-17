x
COVID-19 outbreak at Kingsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

16 employees and two residents tested positive for the virus. 17 employees are self-isolating.
Credit: AP
Shania Dod holds a test kit before getting a patient's sample at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 at the center. 

16 employees and two residents tested positive for the virus. The two residents are currently at CHRISTUS Spohn Hopistal-Kleberg. 

17 employees are currently self-isolating. According to the City of Kingsville all residents and employees will be retested Monday, July 27.

The city also "the facility is sanitized every hour, the facility has scheduled a deep disinfection with Health and Human Services for Monday, July 20."

