CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The research team from Texas A&M Corpus Christi charged with investigating different COVID-19 scenarios in The Coastal Bend say it appears the virus is burning out across Texas but ending mitigation steps too early could result in a second wave.

The team led by Dr.Philippe Tissot and Dr. Chris Bird were at the City County health district daily update to present their new findings today.



They say that here in the Coastal Bend we're seeing one case or less each day and the transmission rate which is the key metric in stamping out the disease has fallen below one.

They warn that if we relax stay at home orders or go back to normal a second wave would be inevitable without implementing new interventions, like wearing masks in public.



Dr. Bird says COVID-19 is unique in that there is a high rate of people with the virus that show no symptoms at all.



“You can't just identify who is contagious by who is symptomatic and that’s why now unlike any other time in my 44 years of life that in the United States we've been recommending that people wear a mask out in public.” Said Dr. Bird.

Dr. Bird says people who are asymptomatic, meaning they aren't showing any signs of the virus are less likely to infect someone with the virus when wearing a mask.